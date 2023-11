ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Goalie of the national hockey team of Kazakhstan Vitaly Kolesnik agreed to sign a two-year contract with Barys HC, Sports.kz informs.

V. Kolesnik won the Gagarin Cup playing for Salavat Yulayev, and he spent the last three seasons playing for Lokomotiv.

V. Kolesnik's height is 190 cm, and his weight is 92 kg.