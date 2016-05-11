V. Matviyenko: Russia&#39;s the main partner of Kazakhstan in border trade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 70% of the total mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia falls at border trade, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told at the briefing in the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

"76 subjects of the Russian Federation are now actively cooperating with the regions of Kazakhstan. According to experts, over 70% of the total mutual trade turnover falls at border trade and interregional cooperation. This is a good indicator taking into account that Russia is the main partner of Kazakhstan in terms of trade volume," she noted answering journalists' questions at the briefing.

She reminded that Russia and Kazakhstan were big exporters of hydrocarbons and the global reduction of prices for hydrocarbons negatively impacted both countries.

"Despite some reduction of the trade turnover and actual volume in dollar terms in some spheres there's also a registered growth in some fields. We have a great potential for increasing the mutual sales turnover including trade. The interregional border cooperation is the most effective because there are less bureaucracy, more real actions, projects and cooperation programs," V. Matviyenko told at the briefing.