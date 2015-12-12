V. Nibali and F. Aru became ambassadors of Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of Kazakhstan professional cycling team "Astana Pro Team" Vincenzo Nibali became ambassadors of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

Today, the representatives of the team and heads of "Astana EXPO-2017" signed memorandum on cooperation.

As general manager of the cycling team Alexander Vinokurov said, "Astana Pro Team" will be promoting the exhibition at all competitions next year. EXPO-2017 logos will be on the shirts of the cyclists and vehicles of the team.