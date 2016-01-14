V. Nibali to begin season at Tour de San Luis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the most important cycling races starts in San Luis Province, Argentina, nest Sunday, Sports.kz informs.

The race will include seven stages on roads of Argentina, which are scheduled to be held from January 18 through January 24. This race will be the first one for Astana cycling team this season.

"This is going to be my first race this season. I, obviously, want to have a good start. It will be my sixth participation in this race, and I have good memories about this race. I had my moments of success here in 2010," Vincenzo Nibali, the captain of the Kazakhstani team, says.

Along with V. Nibali, another five cyclists of Astana Pro Team will take part in the race.