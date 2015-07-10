V. Putin called on SCO countries to more actively use tools of existing financial structures

UFA. KAZINFORM - President of Russia Vladimir Putin called on SCO countries to more actively use the tools of the existing financial structures in the region. The Russian President made this statement in Ufa today.

"One of the priority tasks is improvement of cooperation in the financial sphere. We are involved in the work on establishment of the Bank of Development and Special Account of the SCO. The idea of establishment of the international center of project financing within the inter-baking union of the SCO is also quite promising. We have to more actively use the tools of the existing financial structures of the Eurasian Development Bank, Asian Bank of Infrastructural Investments and a new bank, which is just being established, the BRICS Development Bank," V. Putin said.

The Russian President also noted some progress in the sphere of humanitarian cooperation. In particular, the Youth Council of the SCO turned to be relevant and important.

"I am sure the project will help young people to expand their contacts and cooperation. Besides, we reached an agreement on preparation of the program on development of cooperation in the sphere of tourism. Moreover, the project of a network university of the SCO that unites 69 universities of the SCO and 4 universities of Belarus is being successfully implemented," V. Putin added.