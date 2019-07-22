  • kz
    V Tengri Music festival to be held in Issyk-Kul

    14:44, 22 July 2019
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KYRGYZSTAN The fifth Tengri Music festival will take place in Issyk-Kul on August 9-10, Victoria Yurtayeva, the President of the Prima Public Fund told at the press conference at Kabar News Agency.

    «We expect 5-6 thousand people to come to the concert, which will takeplace in the Ruh-Ordo complex in Cholpon-Ata,» she said.

    The concert of classical music will be held on August 9, and jazz- onAugust 10.

    Tengri Music is the international festival of classical music in theopen air.

    The purpose of the event is to promote the culture of classical music asan important component of the successful and harmonious development of the cityand the country as a whole.

    Kyrgyzstan
