Vaccination campaign against flu kicks off in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Clinics have begun vaccinating people against the flu in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is said that this year over 400 thousand Almaty citizens are to be vaccinated against the flu, including 264 thousand persons over 65 years of age, 125 thousand persons who have a history of chronic diseases, 22 thousand children, 9 thousand medical workers and over 7 thousand pregnant women.

According to the regional health office, people will undergo health checks before being vaccinated .

Notably, so far the city has had 130 thousand vaccines against SARS.

It is also said that the vaccination campaign against the flu will last until November 15.