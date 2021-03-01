Vaccination of teachers, police officers kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first shots of the anti-coronavirus vaccine will be administrated to teachers and employees of the law-enforcement agencies in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, today, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s official website.

The second stage of the inoculation campaign will cover teachers of secondary schools, teachers of kindergartens, as well as police officers. There are some 15,000 people on the list of those to be inoculated within the framework of the second stage. Up to 36 vaccination sites across the city have been designated to this end.

Since February 1, 2,126 people have received their shots against the coronavirus infection in the Kazakh capital. Over 7,000 doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to the city this past weekend.

The voluntary vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. As of February 24, the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to over 2,000 Kazakhstanis.

On December 21, 2021, it was announced that Kazakhstan started the production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. There are plans to vaccinate up to 2 million people in the first half of 2021 and up to 3-4 million people in the second half of 2021.

The clinical trials of the homegrown QazCovid-In vaccine are set to wrap up in late March 2021. 3,000 volunteers were inoculated with it on December 25, 2020 as part of the 3rd stage of clinical trials.