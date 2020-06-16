Vaccination remains the most efficient way to protect from infectious diseases, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Vaccination remains today the most efficient way to get protected from infectious diseases,» Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Lyudmila Byurabekova said.

«Lately the issues concerning vaccination are being widely and actively discussed in social media. The Healthcare Ministry held several online meetings to explain the importance of vaccination. Experts, MPs, doctors and well-known journalists attended discussions. Today’s meeting, I hope, is also going to be fruitful and we are able to answer all issues of parents’ concern,» the Vice Minister told an online conference on introduction of compulsory vaccination in Kazakhstan.

She also focused on statistics. As the WHO data indicates vaccination annually protects lives of more than 3 mln people.