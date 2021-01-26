Vaccination should improve epidemiological situation, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Vaccination should generally improve the epidemiological situation,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the extended meeting of the Government held via a videoconferencing, Kazinform reports.

«The next issue is the vaccination which is to start February 1. It is an important campaign. It is an important issue. There are two key issues. The first is readiness of medical facilities for vaccination, the second is raising public awareness,» the President said.

The Head of State asked the Healthcare Minister what the Ministry and concerned bodies do in this direction. He said that all medical facilities held trainings. Each medical organization provided the necessary cold chain.