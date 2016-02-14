  • kz
    Valentine&#39;s Day: 5 things you didn&#39;t know about love and sex

    13:36, 14 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Underneath the gaudy red roses, stuffed teddy bears clutching tacky velvet hearts, and eye-wateringly expensive weekend getaways, Valentine's Day is a wonderful chance to celebrate love, Times of India informs.

    And to mark 14 February, here are five things you might not know about love and sex.

    Aphrodisiac food
    Chocolate contains phenylethylamine, a chemical that causes the release of dopamine and norepinephrine, the key hormones that help us fall in love.

    Instant attraction
    It only takes between 90 seconds and four minutes to decide if you fancy someone, and 55 per cent of attraction is based on body language alone.

    Monogamous animals
    Only three per cent of mammals mate for life. Animals that do find a lifelong partner include gibbons, swans, wolves, albatrosses, penguins, eagles and termites.

    Natural painkiller
    Simply looking at a photo of the one you love, or even thinking about them, increases levels of oxytocin, the body's natural painkiller.

    Broken Heart Syndrome
    Also called stress-induced cardiomyopathy, it is caused by an emotionally stressful event, such as a break-up, and causes sudden intense chest pain.

    Culture World News Entertainment
