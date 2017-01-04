Valery Semerikov appointed Acting Secretary General of CSTO

MINSK. KAZINFORM Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Valery Semerikov was appointed Acting Secretary General of the CSTO, BelTAlearned from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

“In connection with the expiration of the term of office of CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Nikolayevich Bordyuzha established by resolution of the CSTO Collective Security Council “On the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization” as of 21 December 2015, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Anatolyevich Semerikov was appointed Acting Secretary General of the CSTO on 1 January 2017,” the message reads.

Nikolai Bordyuzha became CSTO Secretary General in 2003. The decision to prolong his term of office till 1 January 2017 was made at the CSTO summit in Moscow in December 2015.