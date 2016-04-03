Vanuatu hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A strong earthquake has struck off the south Pacific island of Vanuatu, but authorities said any threat of a tsunamis had mostly passed, and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The magnitude-6.9 quake struck 50 miles (80km) north of the town of Port Olry and 253 miles north of Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, according to the US Geological Survey. It had a depth of 22 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre initially said "hazardous tsunami waves" were possible for coasts located within 186 miles (300km) of the quake's epicentre.

But shortly afterwards it said the tsunami threat "had mostly passed".

Vanuatu sits on the Ring of Fire, the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes are common. The island is also prone to volcanoes and cyclones, and has been ranked by the United Nations University as the world's most at-risk country for natural disasters.

Source: The Guardian.com