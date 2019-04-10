Various musical concerts to be given at Astana Opera in April

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM -The April's playbill of the Astana Opera Chamber Hall will feature a variety of diverse concerts. Musical masterpieces by outstanding Kazakh and international classical composers will create spring mood for the residents and guests of the capital, the opera house's press office informs.

On April 12, at 7:00 p.m., an evening of piano music Chopin! How Much within That Sound... will take place at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. Well-known Kazakh pianist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Izmailov will perform masterpieces of Polish romantic composer Frédéric Chopin, including 24 Preludes, Barcarolle in F-sharp major and Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor.

On April 14, at 6:00 p.m., a concert The Triumph of Romanticism will be presented. Concertmaster of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov (violin), as well as Tair Karatayev (cello), Yerlan Serkebayev (piano) will demonstrate exquisite art of chamber ensemble performance. Musicians will offer to the listeners Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy's Variations Concertantes for Cello and Piano in D Major and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Trio Élégiaque No.2 in D minor for Piano, Violin and Cello In Memory of a Great Artist. Rachmaninoff's famous work, dedicated to the author's mentor and friend Pyotr Tchaikovsky, is characterized by its depth of thought, extraordinarily immense scale, as well as complex dramaturgical idea.

On April 17, at 7:00 p.m., there will be a concert From Mozart to the Present Day from The Kazakh Quartet Invites series. The Gaziza Zhubanova Kazakh State String Quartet, which includes musicians Aidar Toktaliyev (1st violin), Alexey Lebedev (2nd violin), Bekzat Sailaubaiuly (viola) and the Artistic Director - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev (cello), will be performing. The team's new concert program features Mozart's String Quartet No.19 in C Major, Puccini's Elegy Crisantemi for String Quartet and contemporary Kazakh composer Kuat Shildebayev's String Quartet. Within the framework of one concert, the collective will demonstrate the art of interpreting music of various styles and eras, from classicism to modernity.

On April 21, at 6:00 p.m., a concert La Regata Veneziana will be offered to residents and guests of the capital. Young Kazakhstani musicians, winners of the national project 100 New Persons of Kazakhstan Batyrzhan Smakov (countertenor) and Saida Kalykova (piano) will perform at the Chamber Hall. The Astana Opera Soloist Tatyana Vitsinskaya (mezzo-soprano), soloist of the Wiener Philharmoniker Aigul Shamshidenova (soprano), Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Makpal Bekmagambetova, Madina Kapeu (violins), Askar Mukanov (cello), Zhibek Sapargaliyeva (flute), Raushan Beskembirova (piano) will perform together with them. Works by composers from the 16th to 19th centuries, such as Valentini, Vitali, Vivaldi, Handel, Porpora, Gluck, Boccherini, Paer, Respighi, and also Rossini's song cycle La Regata Veneziana will be performed. The concert will take place within the framework of the Year of Youth.

On April 25, at 7:00 p.m., a musical evening Songs without Words, dedicated to the 210th anniversary of the German romantic composer Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, will be taking place. Listeners will have an opportunity to enjoy the performance of the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan Forte Trio, which includes: Dinara Bazarbayeva-Sakhaman (violin), Murat Narbekov (cello) and the Artistic Director of the team - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev (piano). The collective's guest - the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra musician Almaz Tokpanov (clarinet) will also take part in the musical evening from the series The Forte Trio Invites. Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy's Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, pieces from the piano series Songs Without Words, Walter Rabl's Quartet for Clarinet, Violin, Cello and Piano in E-Flat major will be presented.

On April 28, at 6:00 p.m., opera soloists and orchestra artists will present an exciting concert Spring Waltz to the audience. Works of outstanding Kazakh authors, who were at the forefront of the national composing school, will be performed. The program features masterpieces of chamber and vocal music by Khamidi, Tulebayev, Brusilovsky, Zhubanova, Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov, Mussin, Tlendiyev, Kaldayakov, Rakhmadiyev, Mendygaliyev and others. Vocalists - Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Dina Khamzina, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Galiya Baigazinova, Assem Sembina, Almat Izbambetov, as well as instrumentalist musicians - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov, Ashim Unaibekov (violins), Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello), Raushan Beskembirova (piano) will perform at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall.

On April 30, at 7:00 p.m., a concert Musical Offering to Maestro will take place as part of a campaign to promote the 5th International "Astana Piano Passion" Festival of Classical Music and Competition for Young Pianists. The soloist - international competitions laureate Daniyar Yessimkhanov - dedicates his performance to the 75th anniversary of the birth of his teacher, the well-known pianist, People's Artist of the USSR and State Prize laureate Vladimir Krainev (1944 - 2011). Bach's English Suite in A minor, Beethoven's Sonata No. 31 in A flat major, Liszt's Ballade No. 2 in B minor and Rachmaninoff's Five Preludes will be presented to the audience.