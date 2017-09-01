  • kz
    Vasily Levit loses in 2017 World Boxing Championships semifinals

    11:07, 01 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Vasily Levit (91kg) has lost his semifinal bout at the World Boxing Championships in Hamburg, according to Sports.kz.

    He fought Erislandy Savon of Cuba. There, the Kazakh boxer turned out to be weaker (2:3). On September 2, Savon will face the Russian Evgeny Tishchenko in the finals.



    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Kairat Yeraliyev (56 kg) and Abilkhan Amankul (75 kg) reached the finals, while Zhomart Yerzhan (49 kg) won the bronze medal.

     

