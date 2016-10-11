ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit has no plans to switch to professional boxing yet.

The silver medalist of the Rio Olympics talked about his future plans at a lunch with a winner of charity lottery on Tuesday.



"No, I don't plan to switch to professional boxing. I still have something to prove in amateur boxing. I have a specific goal. My schedule is fully packed until February," Levit told Assel Bekbatyrova, the winner of the charity lottery.



Levit also talked about his childhood, hobbies and his love for classic literature. He admitted that he wanted to be a policeman when he was a child.

In his words, he enjoys watching football matches and horse riding.



The Bolashak Lunch charity lottery was launched on September 15, 2016 to raise money for 8-year-old Sherkhan Kuantkan diagnosed with infantile autism.



