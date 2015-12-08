Vehicular restrictions imposed in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular restrictions have been imposed in Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Blizzard forced authorities in Akmola region to shut down a section of the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway at 10:00 a.m. A section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty motorway was closed at 11:40 a.m. A section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway crossing Karaganda region was closed at 12:00 p.m. 30 minutes later vehicular traffic was restricted on the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar motorway in Pavlodar region.