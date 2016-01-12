Vehicular restrictions imposed in 4 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in several regions of Kazakhstan have been forced to close roads due to rain showers and black ice covering most highways and bringing traffic to a halt.

According to Kazakhavtodor, sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty, Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Astana-Korgalzhyn and Kokshetau-Atbasar motorways were shut down in Akmola region.

All highways crossing Karaganda region were closed for all types of freight and public transport.

Bad weather conditions also imposed vehicular restrictions on the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway in Kyzylorda region.

Authorities in Pavlodar region shut down sections of the Astana- Yereimentau-Shiderty, Kyzylorda-Pavlodar, Kalkaman-Bayanaul-Kerney-Botakara and other motorways.