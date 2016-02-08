  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Vehicular restrictions imposed in two regions of Kazakhstan

    10:30, 08 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions were forced to close a number of highways due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    Vehicular restrictions were imposed on a section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway in Almaty region on early Monday morning due to blowing snow and poor visibility.
    Blizzard and poor visibility led to closure of sections of the Semey-Russia and Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highways in East Kazakhstan region.

    Tags:
    Almaty East Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!