Vehicular traffic restricted in 4 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of RSE "Kazakhavtodor" reported restrictions on national roads of Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.

Today, December 28, Akmola region due to worsening weather conditions (ice slick, snow storm) is restricted vehicular traffic on 856-917km section of "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" road. Worsening weather conditions (snowstorm) in East Kazakhstan region have closed roads: 1. "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha-border with Russian Federation" (108-123 km); 2. "Karaganda-Ayagoz-Bugaz" (320-704 km); 3. "Karaganda-Ayagoz-Bugaz" (700-900 km); 4. "Omsk-Maikapchagai" (942-1002 km); Deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, limiting visibility) have limited movement of trucks with trailers and semitrailers on the roads: 1. "Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk" (977-1073 km); 2. "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha-border with Russian Federation" (54-102 km); 3. "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey" (10-198 km). Movement of vehicles is restricted on public roads: 1. "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zyryanovsk-Rakhmanov" (6-66 km); 2. "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Zyryanovsk-Rakhmanov" (100-167 km). Vehicular traffic restricted in Karaganda region due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, limiting visibility). 1. "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (492-1854 km); 2. "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (433-905 km). Worsening weather conditions (snow, blowing snow, lack of visibility) in Aktobe region have shut down roads for all kinds of vehicles. 1. "Samara-Shymkent" (526-719 km); 2. "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" (4-258 km).