    Vehicular traffic restricted in Akmola, Aktobe regions

    11:51, 18 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic restricted in Akmola and Aktobe regions, Kazinform refers to RSE "Kazakhavtodor".

    Vehicular traffic restricted in Akmola region due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, limiting visibility) on Almaty-Yekaterinburg (856-917 km) road section. In addition, due to bad weather conditions road traffic is limited in Aktobe region for public and freight types of vehicles on the road section Samara-Shymkent (526-719 km).

