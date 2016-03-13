  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Vehicular traffic restricted in Aktobe region due to ice slick

    09:17, 13 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic has been restricted in Aktobe region due to ice slick.

    According to the Committee for Emergency Situations, March 12 due to bad weather conditions (rain, ice slick) the following roads were closed: "Donskoe- Badamsha- Aktobe-Orsk" (6-76 km); "Aktobe-Bulgarka-Shubarkuduk" (16-190 km); "Aktobe-Orsk-Petropavlovka-Hazretovka" (0-36 km); "Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk" (05-93 km) for all types of vehicles.
    In addition, March 12 vehicular traffic on the section of "Aktobe-Orsk" (19-135 km) road was shut down for freight motor transport.

    Tags:
    Aktobe region Transport Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!