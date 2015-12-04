Vehicular traffic restricted in five regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic has been restricted in five regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather conditions, according to the website of the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Interior Ministry.

Kostanay region - road sections "Kostanay-Auliekol-Surhan" (7-232 km), "Mamlyutka-Kostanay" (180 -404 km) and "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (555-729 km) are closed for freight and public transport because of rain and black ice. North Kazakhstan region - traffic has been restricted for all types of vehicles in all directions. Akmola region - ice slick closed road sections "Kostanay-Auliekol-Surhan" (232-260 km) for freight and public transport, "Astana-Petropavlovsk" (304-341 km), "Kokshetau-Ruzaevka" (0-61km), "Kokshetau-Omsk" (2-50 km) for public transport. Aktobe region - snow and ice slick restricted traffic on road sections "Samara-Shymkent" (773-1240 kilometers) for freight and public transport. Kyzylorda region - rain and black ice closed traffic on road section "Samara-Shymkent" (1240-1356 km) for cargo and passenger transport.