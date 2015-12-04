Vehicular traffic restricted in five regions of Kazakhstan
Kostanay region - road sections "Kostanay-Auliekol-Surhan" (7-232 km), "Mamlyutka-Kostanay" (180 -404 km) and "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (555-729 km) are closed for freight and public transport because of rain and black ice. North Kazakhstan region - traffic has been restricted for all types of vehicles in all directions. Akmola region - ice slick closed road sections "Kostanay-Auliekol-Surhan" (232-260 km) for freight and public transport, "Astana-Petropavlovsk" (304-341 km), "Kokshetau-Ruzaevka" (0-61km), "Kokshetau-Omsk" (2-50 km) for public transport. Aktobe region - snow and ice slick restricted traffic on road sections "Samara-Shymkent" (773-1240 kilometers) for freight and public transport. Kyzylorda region - rain and black ice closed traffic on road section "Samara-Shymkent" (1240-1356 km) for cargo and passenger transport.