ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At 10 am South Kazakhstan closed highway Almaty-Tashkent-Termez (593-658 km) due to the deteriorating weather conditions, the press service of RSE "Kazakhavtodor" informs.

As Kazinform previously reported, snowstorm, poor visibility in Zhambyl region have closed part of the road "Almaty-Tashkent" (529-593 km) for all types of vehicles.