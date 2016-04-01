Vehicular traffic restricted in three regions due to bad weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Restrictions on the movement of vehicles introduced in Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions, the press service of the RSE "Kazakhavtodor" reported Friday.

Due to deteriorating weather conditions "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" 216-410 km section of road in Karaganda region is closed for all types of vehicles.



Kyzylorda region's authorities have closed a section of road "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" 12-216 km for all types of vehicles due to worsening weather conditions.



In addition, a section of the road "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" (200-220 km) in Aktobe region has been closed for all types of vehicles. Forecasters predict sleet precipitation and black ice in the region.