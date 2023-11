ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowstorm has shut down "Aktobe-Khromtau" (773-836 km) road section in Aktobe region, according to the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Interior Ministry.

In addition, bad weather conditions have closed vehicular traffic on "Karaganda-Ayagoz-Bugaz" and "Kurchum-Kalzhyr" roads of East Kazakhstan region of the country.