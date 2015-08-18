Venus Williams beats Kazakh tennis player in Cincinnati

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Monday Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas suffered her first-round defeat at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, U.S., Vesti.kz reports.

World №33 Diyas lost to American Venus Williams. The elder Williams sister needed 1 hour 40 minutes to topple Diyas in two straight sets 7-6, 6-4. In the second-round match Williams will face Ana Ivanovic of Serbia. Diyas' compatriot Yulia Putintseva was also sent packing after losing to another American Coco Vandeweghe. The latter will play Lucie Safarova in the second round.