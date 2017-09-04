Venus Williams defeats Spain's Carla Suarez at US Open

NEW YORK Venus Williams eliminated Spain's Carla Suarez in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday, moving to the quarterfinals after her 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 downing of her rival in an hour and 50 minutes at Flushing Meadows, New York, EFE reports.

Williams, the 9th seed, will now go up against the winner of the matchup later on Sunday by the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza.

This is the second time in three years that the 37-year-old Williams - the oldest woman in the bracket - has advanced to the quarterfinals at the US Open.

Williams has won seven Grand Slam titles in her career, but she lost her previous two Grand Slam events - to her sister Serena at the Australian Open and to Muguruza at Wimbledon.

