Venus Williams strolls past Kazakh tennis player at Wimbledon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Venus Williams has reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championship in London by eliminating Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Vesti.kz.

The five-time Wimbledon champion needed 1h 58min to outplay Putintseva in two straight sets 7:6, 6:4. Next up for the elder Williams sister is Serbian tennis player Alexandra Krunic who pulled off the first shocker of Wimbledon 2015 by defeating 19th seeded Sara Errani of Italy. Putintseva's loss means Zarina Diyas remains the only representative of Kazakhstan in the Wimbledon's singles' draw. She will clash with German Andrea Petkovic in Round 3.