Vera Kobalia left post of deputy chairman of ‘Astana EXPO-2017’ NC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The former Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Vera Kobalia has resigned as deputy chairman of the National Company "Astana EXPO-2017".

V. Kobalia is a Georgian politician who has served in the Cabinet of Georgia as the country's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development from 2 July 2010 to 25 October 2012. In March 2015 she was invited to Astana for the post of deputy head of the national company "Astana EXPO-2017". Currently, the national company is headed by Adilbek Dzhaksybekov who combines this post with the post of Mayor of Astana. Recall, the former head of the company Talgat Ermegiyaev is under house arrest. He is suspected of embezzlement of entrusted property in large scale.