Vets went missing on their way to work in E Kazakhstan

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Rescuers are still searching for a veterinary in Kurchum district, East Kazakhstan region, the emergency situations department reports.

A man, aged 50, and his colleague, working as a veterinary at the Maraldy rural district, left Maraldy towards Ushbulak village Sunday evening to vaccinate animals. But they turned up missing on their way to work. They never reached the destination. Police is to find out what really has happened. The car with two men inside allegedly overturned in Kurchum River.



On Tuesday, the rescuers pulled the body of one of the veterinaries. The body was found 30 km away from the scene of the accident nearby Kystau-Kurchum village.