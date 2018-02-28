VHL: HC Saryarka beat Metallurg Novokuznetsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka Karagandy defeated Metallurg Novokuznetsk Hockey Club scoring 5-2 in an away game of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), Sportinform reports.

The fifth match of the series will be hosted by Karaganda on March 3.



The winner of the series will secure a berth in the quarterfinals of the tournament. For now, the club from Karaganda is much closer to it (3-1).



Photo courtesy of the website of HC Metallurg Novokuznetsk