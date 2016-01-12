VHL: HC Saryarka beat Zauralie 3-0

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka celebrated a 3:0 on road win over HC Zauralie in Kurgan, Russia in a regular match of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL).

According to sports.kz, the first period was goalless. Artyom Likhotnikov scored the first goal of the match after breaking the hosts' defense in the 33rd minute, assisted by Rogov.

In the final minutes of the third period, Issayev and Blagoy of Saryarka scored the second and the third goals of the match respectively.

On January 13, HC Saryarka will travel to Tyumen to vie against HC Rubin.

