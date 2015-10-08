VHL: Saryarka beat Ariada on road

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka downed HC Ariada in the Wednesday away game within the framework of the regular season of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), Sports.kz reports.

The first period of the match in Volzhsk was goalless. Edgards Siksna and Anton Sagadeyev gave Saryarka a 2-0 lead only in the middle period. However, Maksim Popov and Yevgeniy Bantserev tied the score in the third stanza. Maksim Belyayev of Saryarka scored the winning goal in overtime. On October 13 Saryarka will host HC Yuzhny Ural from Orsk.