    VHL: Saryarka beats Toros

    22:29, 16 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Saryarka Karagandy beat Toros Neftekamsk in the match of the regular season of VHL, Sports.kz reports.

    In the first period Egor Dubrovsky of Toros scored twice and Evgeny Orlov realized a bullet. In the second period Isaac Walicki and Evgeny Orlov of Saryarka both scored once. And in the third period Saryarka's Pavel Kopytin increased the gap.

    On January 20 Saryarka will play against Khimik.

    Saryarka - Toros 4:2 (1:2, 2:0, 1:0)

    Goals:

    0:1 - 7:36 Dubrovsky (Chernykh, Polozov). In the equation
    0:2 - 14:48 Dubrovsky (Chernykh). In the equation
    1:2 - 19:52 Orlov. Bullitt
    2:2 - 33:24 Walicki (Manoukian, Antonovskii). In the equation
    3:2 - 35:53 Orlov (Tverdokhlebov). In the equation
    4:2 - 45:58 Kopytin (Tverdokhlebov, Anisin). In the equation

    Goalkeepers:Gelashvilli - Litvinov
    Penalty 20:12 (4:4, 0:4, 16:4).

     

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Sport Hockey
