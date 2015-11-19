VHL: Saryarka extended winning streak at home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka based in Karaganda extended their winning streak in the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) up to three games on Wednesday, Sports.kz reports.

Saryarka players celebrated their 4:3 home win over HC Buran from Voronezh, Russia. Valentin Pyanov, Sergey Belokon and Alexander Smolin scored for Saryarka in regulation time. Ilshat Bilalov's goal brought the Karaganda-based club the much-needed victory in overtime.