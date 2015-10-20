  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    VHL: Saryarka won another home match

    07:49, 20 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka have defeated HC Rubin from Tyumen 2:1 at home in a regular match of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), according to Sports.kz.

    Isaak Valitskiy put the hosts on the scoreboard in the first period of the match. However, Dmitriy Klopov scored the equalizer in the middle period. The third stanza was goalless. Saryarka's Yevgeniy Kulin sealed the fate of the match in overtime. On October 24, HC Dizel will host HC Saryarka in Penza, Russia.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!