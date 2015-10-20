VHL: Saryarka won another home match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Saryarka have defeated HC Rubin from Tyumen 2:1 at home in a regular match of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), according to Sports.kz.

Isaak Valitskiy put the hosts on the scoreboard in the first period of the match. However, Dmitriy Klopov scored the equalizer in the middle period. The third stanza was goalless. Saryarka's Yevgeniy Kulin sealed the fate of the match in overtime. On October 24, HC Dizel will host HC Saryarka in Penza, Russia.