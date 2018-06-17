Vibrant examples of 20th century Kazakh visual art to be displayed in NYC

ASTANA-NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - An art exhibition of masterpieces by Abylkhan Kasteyev and other prominent Kazakh artists is set to unveil in New York, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S.

The exhibition, themed At The Crossroads Of Asia And Europe: 20th Century Masterpieces from the A. Kasteyev Museum of Arts in Kazakhstan, will open doors at the Grand Gallery of the National Arts Club in New York on June 18.



It is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the A.Kasteyev State Museum of Arts in Kazakhstan, the Russian American Foundation in cooperation with the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the U.S., the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in New York and SonMar Group LLC.



The exhibition presents the richness and creativity of the 20th century masters from the collection of the largest museum in Kazakhstan. It will bring together the masterpieces of Abylkhan Kasteyev, Moldakhmet Kenbayev, Aisha Galimbayeva, Tursun Abuov, Sabur Mambeyev and many more vibrant examples of the 20th century Kazakh visual art.



The event is timed to the 20th anniversary of Astana. It will run until July 15.