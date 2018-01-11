Vice CEO of Astana EXPO-2017 named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC named Allen Chaizhunussov as its new Vice CEO, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

CEO of the company Yerbol Shormanov signed the corresponding decree.



Mr. Chaizhunussov is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) MFA and the Kazakh Financial and Economy Academy.



He joined the diplomatic service in 2002 after graduation from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and worked there for four years. Throughout his career Mr. Chaizhunussov held various posts in the Mangistau regional administration, the Nur Otan Party, Samruk-Kazyna Kontrakt LLP and the Kazakh Agency for Sports and Physical Culture Affairs.



He joined the team of Astana EXPO-2017 in 2015 as the Director of the Promotion and Tourism Department.



Mr. Chaizhunussov was appointed as General Commissioner of Kazakhstan's Section at the World EXPO-2020 Dubai on November 6, 2017.