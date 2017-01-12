Vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics questioned in relation to corruption scandal
The firm is accused of giving donations to several non-profit foundations operated by Choi Soon-sil, President Park Geun-hye's confidante.
The donations have been allegedly made in change for political help in a controversial merger between Samsung C&T, and an affiliate Cheil Industries.
"I deeply apologize to the individuals for failing to point out a constructive picture due to this incident," Mr Lee said.
Samsung allegedly gave €2.8m to an organization co-owned by Choi Soon-sil and her daughter, in return for President Park Geun-hye help in the merger.
Earlier in December 2016, Samsung admitted giving a complete of 20.4bn won to the 2 foundations, however denied looking for favors.
Lee additionally confirmed Samsung gave a horse and money to help Ms Choi's daughter equestrian career.