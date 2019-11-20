Vice Energy Minister voices date of commissioning Saryarka gas line

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline to the city of Nur-Sultan is under completion, this was stated by Murat Zhurebekov, Vice Minister of Energy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, at present about 1700 specialists and 1000 units of special equipment are involved in the work. He added that 1061.3 km or 100% of the linear part of the pipeline were welded and laid, 963 km or 91% of the gas pipeline was tested.

In addition, the construction of branch pipelines and 5 automated gas distribution stations, one gas metering station and a control point is underway.

«In general, in December the current year the construction of all facilities will be completed. The acceptance procedure of the gas pipeline is scheduled for December 31, 2019», concluded Murat Zhurebekov.