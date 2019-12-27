Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry relieved of his post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By a decree of the Kazakh President, Marat Nurguzhin was relieved of his post as deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry in connection with the transfer to another job, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Prime Minister.

Marat Nurguzhin was born in Akmola region in 1957. He is a graduate of the Moscow Technical College named after N. Bauman.