    Vice Minister of Healthcare Aktayeva steps down

    14:33, 26 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Lyazzat Aktayeva has stepped down from the post of the Vice Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

    Vice Minister Aktayeva tendered her resignation which was approved by the Government of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1965, Lyazzat Aktayeva is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute and the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    She dedicated her professional career to medical sphere. Ms Aktayeva was named as the Vice Minister of Healthcare back in February 2017.


