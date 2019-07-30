Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Talgat Zhanzhumenov became the new Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Based on thedecree of the Government of Kazakhstan, Talgat Zhanzhumenov will take up thepost after serving for a couple of months as the First Vice Minister of DigitalDevelopment, Defense and Aerospace Industry. Between October 2016 through April2019 Zhanzhumenov held the post of the Deputy Minister of Defense.

He is a nativeof East Kazakhstan region and graduate of several military academies inKazakhstan and Russia.