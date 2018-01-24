Vice Minister of Investments and Development appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Executive Order of the Kazakh Government, Kairbek Uskenbayev has been appointed as Vice Minister of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Kairbek Uskenbayev was born in Astana in 1964. Graduating from the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry in 1986, Akmola Agrarian University in 1996, and the Diplomatic Academy of the L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University in 2004, he obtained degrees in Law, Organizational Economics, and International Relations, respectively.

He started his career in 1982. Between 1982 and 1993, he served in internal affairs bodies and also held the post of Head of the Municipal Property Department of Akmola City Administration.

Since 2016 until the current appointment, Kairbek Uskenbayev has served as the Managing Director of Baiterek National Holding.