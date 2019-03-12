Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan designated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Decree of the Government of Kazakhstan Madi Takiyev has been appointed as the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

Born in 1978 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, Kunayev University, International Business University.



Prior to the appointment has been acting as the director at the tax control department of the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.