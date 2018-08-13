Vice Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan relieved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Decree of the Government of Kazakhstan Abzal Nukenov has been relieved of his duties as Vice Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister's official website reads.

As earlier reported, the Head of State decreed to rename the Religious Affairs and Civil Society Ministry of Kazakhstan as Social Development Ministry in June this year. The functions and authorities of the Culture and Sport Ministry were delegated to the new Ministry to pursue state policy in the sphere of public consent. The Social Development Ministry is called to strengthen stability, establish constructive government-religious relationship, develop efficient partnership system and civil society institutions, work out and pursue efficient state youth and family affairs policy.