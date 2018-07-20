Vice Minister of Social Development appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Executive Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Berik Aryn has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Social Development and relieved of his post as the Vice Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society, Kazinform cites the ministry's press service.

Berik Aryn was born in the then Taldykurgan region in 1969. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh State Law University with philology and law degrees, respectively.

In 1994, he began his career at the Department of the countries of the Middle and Near East and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 1996 to 2001, he served as an attaché, third, second and first secretary of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

From 2001 to 2002, Mr. Aryn headed the Department of the Bilateral Cooperation Department and the Department of Asia, Near East and Africa of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Between 2002 and 2006, he was a Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

From 2006 to 2007 - Chief Inspector of the Foreign Policy Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2007 to 2009 - Head of the Department of Interparliamentary Relations and International Cooperation of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

From 2009 to 2011, he worked as a Deputy Head of Staff of the Senate.

From 2011 to 2016 - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

From 2012 to 2016, Berik Aryn worked as Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Morocco, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of Tunisia.

Since June 2016, he has held the post of Vice Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan.