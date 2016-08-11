Vice PM Dariga Nazarbayeva congratulates Kazakh Olympic champions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayeva has sent a telegram of congratulations to winners of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service.

"Dear champions, winners and members of the Kazakh Olympic team!



We, Kazakhstanis, track your performances with great hope and faith. The Olympic Games light up the new stars. The support of fellow countrymen, love to the Motherland and parents that give you the powerful energy to win at the Olympic Games play the decisive role in your success.



Your medals are a wonderful contribution to the celebration of 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence!



I would like to congratulate all athletes of our national team for the pride that we feel looking at you! You are our strength and the embodiment of young, successful and strong state!" the telegram of congratulations reads.



Dariga Nazarbayeva also thanked the coaching staff for their knowledge and hard work, adding that all who raised and trained the athletes will go down in history of national sport.