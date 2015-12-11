  • kz
    Vice PM Dariga Nazarbayeva presents Paryz award to Kazakhstani companies

    15:28, 11 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has presented the Paryz award to a number of Kazakhstani SME and big companies in Astana today.

    "Abzats i K" Ltd. was named The Best Socially Responsible Enterprise. In 2015 the company channeled over 700 million tenge for the development of sport, education, culture and infrastructure. Caspian Sala Company based in Atyrau region won in The Best Enterprise in the sphere of Labor Protection category. The company spends nearly 300,000 tenge on protection of one employee on average. The Best Collective Contract award went to "Sanatoriy Moildy" JSC. "GorKomTrans" Ltd. received the Paryz award for its Contribution to environment.

